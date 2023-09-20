CJ Stroud limited in practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 3 with a right shoulder issue. Stroud passed for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans’ Week 2 loss against the Colts. The Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. He had the same designation on last week’s practice report, but was able to play the entire following game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Stroud is limited, backup Davis Mills will come in for him. This could affect the fantasy output of wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Robert Woods, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. However, it seems unlikely that Stroud will be out at this point — after he had the right shoulder injury and “limited” designation on last week’s list, he went out and had one of the best passing games that any rookie QB has put together this season.