Josh Reynolds limited in practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury ahead of Week 3. Reynolds had 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 2. The Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Lions Wednesday practice report: pic.twitter.com/cs2yegYa7D — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice on Wednesday as he deals with a toe injury, and Reynolds was limited, leaving the Lions’ WR room very thin for the upcoming week’s game. Marvin Jones, Jr. and Kalif Raymond both had full practices, and if St. Brown and Reynolds are out or limited this week, we can expect to see them pick up the slack. Tight end Sam LaPorta, who has already been a popular target for quarterback Jared Goff, will also likely see an uptick in targets and would be a good option to start in fantasy football this week.