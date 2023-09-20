Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks limited in practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the NFL season. Dallas has been rolling over its opponents and has another favorable matchup this week. The defense is the focal point of their success, but the offense has been playing well when healthy. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was limited in practice on Wednesday and is dealing with a knee injury.

Pretty clean @AZCardinals injury report to start Dallas week, other than the reality Watkins is out long-term.



-@Cardschatter pic.twitter.com/2Clj1lTtzw — Arizona Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Cooks picked up his knee injury in his Week 1 game against the New York Giants. He finished with just 22 yards on two receptions on four targets. Even when healthy, Cooks remains behind CeeDee Lamb on the team’s depth chart. If he is inactive, we have seen Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert getting more looks from quarterback Dak Prescott.

If Cooks is healthy this week, he has a good matchup against a bad defense. He has flex appeal in deeper leagues of at least 12 teams. If he is inactive, Tolbert would be the substitution, but it would be a very desperate play, hoping you get lucky with a score.