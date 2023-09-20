Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Dolphins are dealing with several injuries, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being in the concussion protocol and backup running back Salvon Ahmed dealing with a groin injury. Ahmed is not practicing on Wednesday and is already considered doubtful to practice on Thursday.

No Salvon Ahmed today or tomorrow. De’Von Achane has progressed at absorbing the game plan and is ready to contribute. Not too big for him per Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/puSDy05IMO — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Ahmed has played a complementary role to Raheem Mostert this season. Mostert has 28 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns rushing, while Ahmed has six carries for 24 yards. He has mainly been used to give Mostert a breather and likely will see even less of the field going forward as rookie De’Von Achane settles in and gets acclimated to the NFL pace of play.

Ahmed doesn’t play a big enough role when he is healthy to be considered fantasy-relevant. If anything, this could have long-term ramifications in seeing Achane’s workload increase, but this doesn’t change the fact that Mostert is the only startable RB in this backfield in 12-team leagues or smaller.