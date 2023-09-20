 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Isiah Pacheco misses practice with hamstring issue ahead of Week 3 vs. Bears

We break down the news that Pacheco missed Wednesday practice. What it means for Week 3.

By Grace McDermott
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco missed Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 3 as he deals with a hamstring injury. Pacheco had 12 carries for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs face the Chicago Bears at home in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Pacheco is out, Jerick McKinnon will take on the role of RB1. McKinnon was ahead of Pacheco on the Kansas City depth chart for most of last season, but he has recorded just one carry and four targets across the first two weeks of 2022. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will also see some action in the backfield if Pacheco is out. Edwards-Helaire has seen seven carries and three targets so far this season.

Pacheco, a 2022 seventh-round pick, earned the starting spot over the other two RBs in the offsesason. This is the same group of three that were part of the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl run.

