Isiah Pacheco misses practice with hamstring issue ahead of Week 3 vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco missed Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 3 as he deals with a hamstring injury. Pacheco had 12 carries for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Chiefs say 5 players won't practice, and they are all key players: WR/KR Richie James (MCL), RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (toe), LB Nick Bolton (ankle) and LB Willie Gay Jr. (quad). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 20, 2023

The Chiefs face the Chicago Bears at home in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Pacheco is out, Jerick McKinnon will take on the role of RB1. McKinnon was ahead of Pacheco on the Kansas City depth chart for most of last season, but he has recorded just one carry and four targets across the first two weeks of 2022. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will also see some action in the backfield if Pacheco is out. Edwards-Helaire has seen seven carries and three targets so far this season.

Pacheco, a 2022 seventh-round pick, earned the starting spot over the other two RBs in the offsesason. This is the same group of three that were part of the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl run.