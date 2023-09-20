Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Chiefs are slightly banged up to begin the week, as five players will not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn’t practicing due to a toe injury.

The #Chiefs say 5 players won't practice, and they are all key players: WR/KR Richie James (MCL), RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (toe), LB Nick Bolton (ankle) and LB Willie Gay Jr. (quad). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Toney has come under scrutiny this season from his several drops in Week 1. He finished with just one reception for one yard on five targets. Toney played much better in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He brought in all five of his targets for 35 yards. Toney still hasn’t found the endzone, but at least looked better in his second game. Despite being considered a depth piece in the offense, Kansas City hasn’t looked like the powerhouse we are accustomed to. Toney missing the game with an injury would deplete the team of its WR2 on the depth chart.