Jaguars WR Zay Jones won’t practice Wednesday, ahead of Week 3 vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into Week 3 with a 1-1 record after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Their offense has had some trouble getting off the ground and now starting wide receiver Zay Jones is dealing with a knee injury.

Jones will miss Wednesday’s practice after playing through the injury in Week 2. We did see WR Christian Kirk see a big uptick in work Week 2, which could have partly been due to Jonbes dealing with the knee injury, but also appeared to be how the team wanted to attack the Chiefs secondary.

WR Zay Jones won't be practicing today, but Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley "will be fine," according to #Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Jones has some fantasy upside in the right game environment, but isn’t a must-start each week. With Calvin Ridley taking the No. 1 receiver work and Kirk seeing low involvement in Week 1 and then big involvement in Week 2, we may not get consistent usage behind Ridley, especially with TE Evan Engram also seeing fantasy usage.

If Jones can’t go, I’d feel better about starting Kirk against the Texans.