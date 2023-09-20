Kendre Miller expected to be “full go” in practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The backfield is looking a little sparse, with starting RB Alvin Kamara serving the third and final game of his suspension and backup RB Jamaal Williams dealing with a hamstring injury. The good news for New Orleans is that rookie RB Kendre Miller is expected to make his NFL debut this week after missing the first two with a hamstring injury.

Sources: #Saints RB Kendre Miller - who has not played in the first two games due to a hamstring injury - is expected to be “full go” at practice this week and should make his NFL debut on Sunday vs the #Packers, barring an unexpected setback.



New Orleans is without Jamaal… pic.twitter.com/vCuy761vfB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Miller has a straight shot at a heavy workload in Week 3. He has a good matchup against Green Bay, who is allowing the third-most rushing yards per game. Miller’s main competition in the backfield projects to be Tony Jones Jr.. After the injury to Williams in Week 2, Jones Jr. finished with 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Obviously, the goal line scores inflated his fantasy points, but Miller should be able to carve out a nice workload against the Packers. He has flex appeal in most formats and league sizes if he is active.