Amon-Ra St. Brown misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed Wednesday practice ahead of Week 3 with a toe injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Seahawks. He played through the injury on Sunday and ended the game with a team-high 102 receiving yards over six receptions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown among those not practicing for the Lions today because of a toe injury — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 20, 2023

St. Brown is considered day-to-day ahead of the Lions’ matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If St. Brown is out or limited, we can expect Josh Reynolds to pick up most of the slack in the passing game. Marvin Jones, Jr. and Kalif Raymond will also be good targets for Jared Goff, and tight end Sam LaPorta may see an uptick in targets and fantasy points, as well. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is another good starting option for fantasy managers this week — with David Montgomery and St. Brown both questionable, he should be seeing plenty of touches.