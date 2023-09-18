Browns RB Nick Chubb OUT for rest of Week 2 vs. Steelers with knee injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was holding his knee after being roughly tackled near the endzone in the second quarter of the team’s Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the events following him being down are more concerning. The crowd audibly groaned as the replay was being showed, and the ESPN broadcast did not show the replay. Chubb is out for the rest of the game.

The Browns would go on to score a touchdown on a Deshaun Watson pass to Jerome Ford, who is the backup running back. Ford likely takes over as the lead running back in this game and for however long Chubb is out. Based on the reaction from the crowd and Chubb being carted off the field, that could be for a while.

Chubb has been a monster for Cleveland since joining the team, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career. He’s had four straight seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards and has double-digit touchdowns in two of the last three seasons entering 2023.