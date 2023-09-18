Will Giants RB Saquon Barkley play in Week 3 on TNF vs. 49ers?

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley sustained a sprained ankle late in the team’s comeback 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Barkley was seen frustrated on the sideline after the injury and it’s unclear what his long-term status is for the 2023 NFL season. In the short-term, we know that he’ll likely be questionable or doubtful to play on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll update you on his status moving forward.

Saquon Barkley injury updates

Sept. 18 — Barkley is “a stretch” to play on TNF vs. the 49ers in Week 3, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Given the severity of the injury and short week for the Giants, you can consider Barkley closer to doubtful than questionable to play. We should get practice reports from the Giants on Tuesday and Wednesday and could get a decision on Barkley’s status before Thursday.

Fantasy football impact: Saquon Barkley injury

If Barkley is out, fantasy managers will likely need to turn to an outside option as a short-term replacement. Backup RB Matt Breida should get the first crack at carries if Barkley is out. We also could see rookie RB Eric Gray in the mix as well. There’s also 2021 sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell who could be an option on the waiver wire. Breida and Brightwell don’t offer much upside but are worth adding if you have Barkley on your roster. On the short week, it’s risky to play any of the Giants’ backs, especially given the matchup vs. San Fran’s defense.