Anthony Richardson in concussion protocol ahead of Week 3 vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Monday that quarterback Anthony Richardson is in concussion protocol. The rookie quarterback sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans, hitting his head on the turf during his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon. He exited the contest shortly afterwards and was taken to the locker room for evaluation, where he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Indianapolis will visit the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday for their Week 3 showdown and Richardson’s status won’t be known until later in the week. The NFL’s concussion protocol rules requires a player to be cleared by both the team’s physician and an independent neurological consultant in order to return to the field.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took over for Richardson in his absence this past Sunday and will get the start if the rookie isn’t cleared in time for their matchup against the Ravens. He went 19-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown during the game, so he may be worth a look for fantasy managers who have an extreme need at QB this week. Meanwhile, running back Zack Moss should once again get a heavy workload and is worth consideration for a Flex spot.