Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol ahead of Week 3 vs. Broncos

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the Week 2 Sunday night game against the New York Patriots, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Waddle had four receptions for 86 yards before leaving the game. He was slow to get up, but was able to walk to the sideline.

The Dolphins face the Denver Broncos in Week 3. They are currently 2-0. Waddle’s timeline for return is unclear.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

With Waddle very likely to be out for the Week 3 game against the Broncos, we can expect to see increased action for wide receivers Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft. Tyreek Hill will still be the primary target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Berrios and Cracraft, who each had two receptions on Sunday, will see an uptick in targets. Tight end Durham Smythe could also see an increase in targets from Tagovailoa.