Diontae Johnson placed on IR ahead of Week 3 vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been placed on the injured reserve list ahead of Week 3, meaning that he will be out for at least four games. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the 49ers. Before his injury, Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards. The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The Steelers have placed WR Diontae Johnson on IR. He’s out at least 4 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

With Johnson out, Allen Robinson and George Pickens are going to see a major uptick in targets and should both be solid fantasy picks — that is, if the Steelers offense can clean things up and get some momentum going. Calvin Austin III is likely going to be seeing an increase in snaps and targets in Johnson’s absence, as well. Keep an eye on tight end Pat Freiermuth as a receiving option for Kenny Pickett going forward.