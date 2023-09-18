Saquon Barkley dealing with ankle sprain, could miss up to 3 weeks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss the next three weeks due to a right ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The star running back suffered the injury during the team’s final drive of the team’s 31-28 come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and had to be helped off the field.

It was highly unlikely that he’d suit up for their Thursday night road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in just a few short days. Now it appears that the earliest he could possibly return is their Week 6 road matchup at the Buffalo Bills on October 15.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

With Barkley sidelined, backup running back Matt Breida will step in to fill the role. The veteran has seen very little action through the first two games of the 2023 season, recording just three carries for 14 rushing yards. Third-string running back Gary Brightwell has also barely seen the field, recording a single carry for five rushing yards and two receptions for six receiving yards.

With what we’ve seen, both men won’t be viable fantasy football options for their Thursday night matchup and Barkley managers should look elsewhere for running back help.