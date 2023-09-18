Brandon Aiyuk misses practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not practice on Monday. The Niners face the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, making it a quick turnaround for both teams. Aiyuk left the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Rams with neck issues, but was able to come back into the game for limited snaps. His shoulder was listed as the issue on the Niners’ Monday injury report.

The #49ers didn't practice today, but below is an estimation of what participation would have been for a full practice.



DNP: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)



Limited: CB Ambry Thomas (knee) — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) September 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Aiyuk is out or limited on Thursday, we can expect Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings to pick up most of the slack for the receiving corps. Aiyuk currently leads the 49ers in receiving yards. Tight end George Kittle will be another solid option for quarterback Brock Purdy, and running back Christian McCaffrey continues to lead the offense as a perennial go-to.

Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Ronnie Bell could also potentially see some snaps and targets from Purdy in Week 3.