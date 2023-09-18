 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers WR DJ Chark is ACTIVE for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers published their Week 2 inactives report, and DJ Chark is ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. We break down what it means.

By Ben Hall
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) gains yards after catch as New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium.&nbsp; Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark will play on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Chark missed the Panthers opening matchup with a hamstring injury. He’ll give the Panthers a veteran receiver for their young quarterback.

Last season, Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He has battled injuries throughout his career, but he has been a reliable option throughout his career. The Panthers don't have a strong offense, but having guys like Chark active is important for their rookie quarterbacks growth.

I would still stay away from Chark in fantasy. It’s hard to know what to expect from him and Frank Reich was quiet about it throughout the week. I would expect him to be on a snap count. Even if he is on the field, the Saints have a strong defense who will limit the Panthers passing game. I want to see more from Chark before starting him in fantasy leagues.

