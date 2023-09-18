Panthers WR DJ Chark is ACTIVE for Week 2 vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark will play on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Chark missed the Panthers opening matchup with a hamstring injury. He’ll give the Panthers a veteran receiver for their young quarterback.

Last season, Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He has battled injuries throughout his career, but he has been a reliable option throughout his career. The Panthers don't have a strong offense, but having guys like Chark active is important for their rookie quarterbacks growth.

I would still stay away from Chark in fantasy. It’s hard to know what to expect from him and Frank Reich was quiet about it throughout the week. I would expect him to be on a snap count. Even if he is on the field, the Saints have a strong defense who will limit the Panthers passing game. I want to see more from Chark before starting him in fantasy leagues.