Report: Browns WR Amari Cooper to be active for Week 2 vs. Steelers on MNF

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper is expected to be active for Monday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, per Ian Rapoport. Cooper entered the game questionable to play due to a groin injury. His injury happened late in the week and appeared to be a bit concerning. The Browns are 2-point favorites over the Steelers on DraftKings Sportsbook for MNF.

Believe it or not, Cooper was technically the WR3 for the Browns in Week 1. Both Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones played more snaps and ran more routes. Cooper finished the 24-3 win over the Bengals with three catches on seven targets for 37 yards. The Browns were up most of the game and opted to run the ball 40 times. That shouldn’t be the case in Week 2 on MNF.

If you have Cooper, he’s really only a FLEX play in PPR formats. He should continue to split a lot of the WR target share with Moore, DPJ and TE David Njoku. If the Browns are winning, expect plenty of RB Nick Chubb. Even backup RB Jerome Ford had 15 carries in Week 1. With a lot of mouths to feed, Cooper appears to have a capped ceiling unless QB Deshaun Watson and Cleveland opens up the passing game.