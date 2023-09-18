Joe Burrow playing wait and see with calf ahead of Week 3 vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp and tweaked it in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled through the first two games of the regular season and there’s now a question over whether he’ll suit up for their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday nigh.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback will give it a few days to see how his calf feels before proceeding with a plan for the prime time matchup.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Fantasy managers should obviously monitor Burrow’s status throughout the week and with this being a Monday night game, his participation in Friday and Saturday’s practices should give an indication over whether he’ll take the field.

In the event that he doesn’t play, backup Jake Browning will get the start. That would decrease the fantasy viability for the likes of receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this week while running back Joe Mixon could see an uptick in carries.