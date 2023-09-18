Browns vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2 of Monday Night Football

We’ve got an AFC North divisional matchup on tap to put a bow on Week 2 when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) head over to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1). Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET and it can be seen on ABC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about the players in question.

The Browns have not said that anybody is 100% out yet, but defensive lineman Siaki Ika is questionable as he works his way back from a foot injury. He didn’t participate in practice all week. Wideout Amari Cooper’s status is up in the air, he has been dealing with a groin injury all week and re-aggravated it on Saturday, according to reports. Safety Juan Thornhill is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable as well after having been limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

As for Pittsburgh, they’ve listed wideout Diontae Johnson out with a hamstring injury and running back Anthony McFarland will be sidelined with a knee injury. The team has not listed anybody else as questionable for Monday night’s game. Larry Ogunjobi sat out of practice one day this week with a foot injury but is expected to play against Cleveland. Wideout George Pickens was a limited participant in Saturday’s practice with a hamstring injury but had no other injury designation throughout the week, so he should be good to go Monday.