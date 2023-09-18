Saints vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2 Monday Night Football?

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road this week to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader to close out Week 2 of the NFL season. The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and can be seen on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 5:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about the players in question.

Nobody has been officially ruled out for New Orleans just yet. Safety J.T. Gray is questionable to play with a shoulder injury and running back Kendre Miller’s status is also up in the air as he deals with a hamstring injury. Both have practiced this week but at a limited capacity.

Carolina has also yet to rule anybody out of Monday night’s matchup, but wideout D.J. Chark is questionable as he works through a hamstring injury. He’s been limited in practice for much of this week but was a full participant on Saturday.

The team also added DB Jaycee Horn to injured reserve earlier in the week after announcing he’ll need a procedure to repair his hamstring.