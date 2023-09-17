Considering the injury report as you address the Week 3 fantasy waiver wire

The second NFL Sunday of the 2023 season is just about wrapped up. We still have two Monday Night Football games, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 3 waiver wire can make or break a league, and the injury report will be critical to consider.

Keeping an eye on injuries is very important for gaining the edge on the waiver wire. It isn’t always about who had the best performance, and it could be about who is going to be able to play. As they say, the best ability in fantasy football relevance is availability.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Saquon Barkley, WR, New York Giants

Barkley left the Giants’ game very late in the fourth quarter after adding 92 yards and two touchdowns to New York’s massive comeback. He reportedly has sprained his ankle, and was visibly limping on the sideline after coming out of the game. The Giants play on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, which does not give Barkley much recovery time. The Giants’ RB depth chart is not particularly impressive, so Daniel Jones and the Giants receivers may see an uptick in fantasy points in the upcoming week.

David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

Montgomery sustained a thigh injury in the Lions’ overtime loss against the Seahawks on Sunday. He could potentially be back by next week — after the game, head coach Dan Campbell said he thought it was a thigh bruise — but if he is out or limited, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will see a major uptick in carries and targets as the RB1. Gibbs is already seeing some good action on the field behind Montgomery, but he could be a big fantasy earner in Week 3. However, Montgomery could be back on the field in full force next week.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Adams took a hit to the head late in the Raiders’ Week 2 matchup against the Bills and is being evaluated for a concussion ahead of the Raiders’ Week 3 matchup against the Steelers. With Jakobi Meyers already out with a concussion, the Raiders WR corps is looking very thin. If Adams is out, this could potentially look like an increase in targets for Hunter Renfrow and TE Austin Hooper. If Meyers can return next week against the Steelers, he could end up being the WR1. Josh Jacobs could also see an uptick in fantasy points.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Jones missed the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the Falcons, which they ended up losing after allowing an Atlanta comeback. AJ Dillon got plenty of action in the game, and if Jones remains out or limited with his hamstring injury, Dillon should continue to see an increase in targets, carries, and fantasy points. Christian Watson was also missing from the Packers’ lineup today, and Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed picked up the slack on the receiving end.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow was seen limping after the Bengals’ loss to the Ravens and said he tweaked his calf. Burrow had issues with a calf strain in the preseason. If he sits out next week against the Rams, Jake Browning is the backup. His absence would likely mean a downturn in targets and fantasy points for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins next week.

Other injuries to monitor

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (concussion) — Gardner Minshew

Odell Beckham, WR, Ravens (ankle) — Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman

Logan Thomas, TE, Commanders (concussion) — Jon Bates

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins (concussion) — River Cracraft