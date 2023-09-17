 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants RB Saquon Barkley gets x-rays, seen limping after Week 2 vs. Cardinals

Giants RB Saquon Barkley suffered an injury late in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Post-game update — There was no word from the team or Barkley himself on the severity of his ankle injury, but he was seen getting x-rays and limping after the game. The Giants have a tough matchup against the 49ers on Thursday and at this point it doesn’t look great for his availability.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury late into the fourth quarter of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He had his ankle taped on the bench, and was limping on the sideline.

Barkley, who had 92 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Week 2 game, was slow to get up after getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage while the Giants were driving down the field ahead of their game-winning field goal.

Matt Breida, Eric Gray, and Gary Brightwell are listed behind Barkley on the Giants depth chart. If you’re looking for a replacement in fantasy football if Barkley is out, Breida should get the first crack at RB1 duties. He isn’t nearly the same player as Barkley and we could see Gray get more work given he was a recent draft pick and is young.

