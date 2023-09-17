Commanders TE Logan Thomas suffers head injury in Week 2 vs. Broncos

Update: Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Commanders ruled out TE Logan Thomas due to a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas went down with head injury in the second quarter of the Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. Thomas is being evaluated for a concussion.

Logan Thomas is being evaluated for a concussion — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Thomas caught and held onto a touchdown pass from Sam Howell, but went down in the end zone after a hit from Kareem Jackson. Trainers came out to look at him, and Thomas was able to get up and jog off the field of his own accord, but Jackson was ejected from the game after the hit.

CRAZY TD catch by #Commanders TE Logan Thomas and a VICIOUS hit delivered by #Broncos S Kareem Jackson…



This is bad.

pic.twitter.com/dwKHn9eMCp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

Thomas had two receptions for 22 yards before leaving the game. John Bates and Cole Turner are the next two tight ends listed on the Washington depth chart.

