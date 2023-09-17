 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders TE Logan Thomas suffers head injury in Week 2 vs. Broncos

Commanders TE Logan Thomas suffered a head injury in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott Updated
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas went down with head injury in the second quarter of the Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. Thomas is being evaluated for a concussion.

Thomas caught and held onto a touchdown pass from Sam Howell, but went down in the end zone after a hit from Kareem Jackson. Trainers came out to look at him, and Thomas was able to get up and jog off the field of his own accord, but Jackson was ejected from the game after the hit.

Thomas had two receptions for 22 yards before leaving the game. John Bates and Cole Turner are the next two tight ends listed on the Washington depth chart.

More to come.

