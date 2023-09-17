Deebo Samuel returns to field in second half of Week 2 vs. Rams

Update — Deebo Samuel has returned to the game on the 49ers first possession of the second half. Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t in on the 2-receiver set to start. Ronnie Bell is getting work as Aiyuk deals with his injury.

#49ers opening possession of second half begins at SF18

Wide receivers in on this are Ronnie Bell, Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk is on sideline with helmet on. — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 17, 2023

The San Francisco 49ers tie up the Rams 17-17 right before halftime, but before that goal line touchdown by Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel suffered an injury when getting interfered with in the endzone. He appeared to have his back looked at on the sideline, but with halftime here, we probably won’t know much until they come back out for the second half.

His fellow receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, has been in and out fo the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He was in the game to end the half, but hasn’t looked 100%

Samuel has one carry for 17 yards and four receptions for 40 yards at halftime.