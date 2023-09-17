 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk returning to game in Week 2 vs. Rams but is dealing with neck issue

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered an injury, but has returned in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Second quarter update: Sideline reporter Laura Okmin said the trainers are working on Aiyuk’s neck and working it pretty hard. He did not come on the 49ers drive that started at 9:49 of the second quarter.

Second quarter update: Aiyuk has been playing, but looks like he is still dealing with something. He was targeted with 13:39 left in the second quarter and the catch was overruled on a challenge. While that was happening, he was a bit slow to get up, with Deebo Samuel giving him a hand.

Update: Aiyuk is returning to the field. He has been dealing with injuries in this matchup, but appears ready to get back in there.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went down in the first quarter of the Niners’ Week 2 game against the Rams. He was able to jog off the field on his own and headed to the medical tent on the sideline.

Before the injury, Aiyuk had two receptions for 25 yards. In Week 1, he led the Niners in receiving yards with 129 over eight catches and grabbed two touchdowns. He appeared to be shaken up after his first catch.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network