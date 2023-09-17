Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf near end of Week 2 loss to Ravens

Post-game update — Burrow tweaked his calf, but the plan was for him to go back into the game if they could get the ball back, which they didn’t. We’ll see how much he can practice next week for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Rams.

Burrow said he tweaked his calf a little. Like Zac Taylor said, he also said he was planning on going back into the game if they got another possession. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 17, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was spotted limping off the field towards the end of their 27-24 Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The former No. 1 overall pick has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp and it has clearly affected him in the early goings of the 2023 season.

Burrow and the Bengals are off to a rocky start as Sunday’s loss to the Ravens dropped them to 0-2 for the season. The offense struggled mightily in a rainy Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns, with Burrow going just 14-31 for 82 yards through the air. They got off to another slow start against the Ravens, but things began to click in the second quarter. The QB finished Week 2 with 222 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

His status is worth keeping an eye on as the Bengals now turn their attention towards next Monday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.