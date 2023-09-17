Brandin Cooks is INACTIVE for Week 2 vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks was fine in his debut with the Cowboys last week. However, he suffered a knee injury in the opener. After missing every practice this week, he has been ruled out.

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (knee) officially won’t play today vs. Jets. He was listed questionable. Also inactive: LG Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf), DL Viliami Fehoko Jr., CB Eric Scott Jr., CB Noah Igbinoghene and Trey Lance (in uniform as emergency third QB). — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 17, 2023

Cooks caught two passes for 22 yards in their opening matchup with the New York Giants. His numbers don’t look great, but the game was a blowout and the weather was bad. When on the field, Prescott will get him the ball. Cooks has experience as a WR1 and has a much easier job playing alongside CeeDee Lamb. This Cowboys offense has a chance to be really good this season.

With Cooks out, Lamb is clearly the top target for Dak. However, Michael Gallup is going to breakout in this matchup. Before hurting his knee, Gallup was having a ton of success. It’s usually 18 months before guys are fully recovered from that injury. This season, in a talented wide receiver room, he’s a guy to watch for a breakout game.