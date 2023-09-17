Breece Hall is ACTIVE for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is active for the New York Jets road game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was expected that he would play, but they will be managing him as he gets back to 100% from the ACL injury suffered last season.

DL Carl Lawson is back. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 17, 2023

Hall was on a snap count in their first matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but he tore them up. On 10 carries, Hall rushed for 127 yards. It was clear that he was one of the best players on the field. The Bills had major issues tackling him. It’s only going to get better for him as he fully recovers form the injury.

It’s expected he will be on a snap count this week as well. However, it would not surprise me to see his role grow with Aaron Rodgers out. He might finish with 12-13 carries, but they know it’s most important that he is healthy down the stretch. Having Dalvin Cook on the team makes them much more comfortable giving Hall a smaller workload.