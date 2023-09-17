Texans QB C.J. Stroud is ACTIVE for Week 2 vs. Colts

The Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, and we’ll get the showdown of rookie quarterbacks. Texans QB C.J. Stroud is officially active after being a late addition to the team’s injury report this week.

The Texans added Stroud to the injury report on Friday with a right shoulder issue. He was limited in practice that day and listed as questionable for the game. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport reported he would be active and the injury was not something expected to linger.

Notably, Stroud will be without his starting left tackle, Laremy Tunsil. His blindside blocker is dealing with a knee injury and was unable to practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable and is now inactive for the game.

The Texans are a one-point favorite against the Colts at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week, Stroud threw for 242 yards and rushed for 20 more in a 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.