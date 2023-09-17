Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for Week 2 vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for Week 2 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins popped up on the injury report for this week with an ankle issue. Despite being listed as questionable to play, Hopkins is active and will give it a go. The Titans are coming off a tough 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. We take a look at the fantasy football and betting impact with Hopkins playing.

#Titans inactives vs @Chargers:



S Amani Hooker

CB Kristian Fulton

OG Peter Skoronski

WR Colton Dowell

OLB Caleb Murphy

OLB Trevis Gipson

QB Will Levis — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 17, 2023

The matchup is good for the Titans offense to score this week. The Chargers were in a barn-burner with Miami in Week 1 where we saw the two teams post 70 points. While QB Ryan Tannehill usually doesn’t pose a threat, he should have time to throw the ball. With Hopkins playing, it’s a slight knock to WR Treylon Burks, who would have benefitted from an absence in the WR ranks. If Hopkins isn’t held back at all, he’s not a bad FLEX play in PPR formats this week given the matchup.

For betting, Hopkins being active isn’t all that impactful. We should see points and the O/U is at 45.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are also 2.5-point underdogs at home, which feels like a strong line to target. If you can shop for Titans +3, that’s a better line obviously.