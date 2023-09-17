DJ Chark injury: What status means for Week 2

The Carolina Panthers will close out the Week 2 slate by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday night and wide receiver DJ Chark is listed questionable for the primetime showdown.

Chark has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Saturday, which is a good sign for him potentially suiting up on Mondau.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

As just mentioned, there’s a good chance that Chark will be active considering that he practiced on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. With this being a Monday nighter, fantasy managers will have to make a tough decision on Sunday morning whether or not to start him in their respective lineups.

If Chark plays, he will start and should play a big role in the offense right out the gate. Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Jonathan Mingo all hovered around 70 snaps in the season opener and we can assume that Chark will effectively fill in for Marshall. We can also assume that he will get somewhere in the ballpark of 6-8 targets at minimum and be one of the primary weapons that Bryce Young will lean on throughout the evening and that makes him worth a Flex spot in fantasy leagues this week.

New Orleans enters this game as a three-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 39.5. While the Saints should be the favorite here, Chark’s inclusion raises the ceiling for a Carolina offense that sputtered last week. For that, I’d lean towards the over.