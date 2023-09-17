Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 2

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2 and they could be without one of their biggest playmakers. The team announced that wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game due to a groin injury.

Cooper was a DNP on Thursday with what was deemed a rest day. He practiced in full on Friday, but then was limited on Saturday. After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Cooper “aggravated” his groin in Saturday’s practice, per Jake Trotter. Stefanski said “We’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours.”

The team has until 6:45 p.m. ET to declare him active or inactive, and can make a roster move on Monday afternoon ahead of the game if they need another wide receiver.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

If Cooper can’t go on Monday, he is a big loss. After Cooper and Nick Chubb, it’s a drop-off in talent. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones played the most snaps among receivers last Sunday, 20 more than Cooper. DPJ, Elijah Moore, and tight end David Njoku would all have a chance at an increase in targets. Njoku is a solid season-long and DFS fantasy option. DPJ and Moore would see a fantasy boost primarily in DFS if Cooper sits.

Last week, Deshaun Watson spread the ball well among his pass catchers. Chubb led the way with four receptions, and six other players caught at least one pass. It was the Chubb and Watson show as they combined 151 yards with Watson adding a score. Jerome Ford handled the grinding work. Against a shaky Pittsburgh Steelers squad in Week 2, I still think we see Cleveland cover the 2.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the point total might be a touch high at 38.5. I’d be inclined to stay away from it, but if I had to lean one way or the other, no Cooper has me leaning a little more under.