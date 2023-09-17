Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Jets in Week 2 and there’s a decent chance they’ll be without one of their playmakers. Brandin Cooks did not practice at all this week due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. He reportedly suffered a sprained MCL in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Giants.

Jerry Jones had his regular Friday radio spot ahead of the team’s practice and said that Cooks would be a game-time decision, per Todd Archer. He said Cooks is a player who would not need practice reps to get on the field against the Jets.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Odds are decent Cooks does not play. The Cowboys-Jets game is at 4:25 p.m. ET, which means we might not know with certainty if he is active or inactive until 2:55 p.m. We’ll see updates earlier in the day, but fantasy managers will be in a tough spot with this one.

Last week, Cooks played 34 snaps, which was third among the receivers behind CeeDee Lamb (46) and Michael Gallup (39). He caught two of four targets for 22 yards. If Cooks is inactive, Jalen Tolbert likely would see an increase from his 16 snaps last week. Tolbert had one target last week, and while he would probably see an increase in looks, it’s not enough to justify him in fantasy against a solid Jets defense.

Dak Prescott has plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal, so this has limited impact on the betting side of things. A Tolbert prop bet could be interesting, but they’re facing a solid defense that won’t roll over like the Giants. But the Cowboys are a clearly better team on both sides of the ball, so they should still get a comfortable win and cover.