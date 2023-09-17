 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders WR Davante Adams being evaluated for a concussion following loss in Week 2 vs. Bills

Raiders WR Davante Adams getting evaluated for an injury in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Update: Adams is being evaluated for a concussion. The Raiders lost to the Bills in Week 2, but the garbage time injury to Vegas’ top wide receiver could have him in question for next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Update: Adams is heading to the locker room for further evaluation. This game is over, so we will look for an update from the team’s postgame press conference.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road taking on the Buffalo Bills. The game is getting out of hand on the scoreboard, but to add injury to insult, star wide receiver Davante Adams took a big helmet-to-helmet hit and is heading to the medical tent for evaluation. With the score the way it is, he is likely done for the day.

After a big Week 1 win, it’s been a bad second game of the season for Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 16 passes for only 185 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Adams brought in six of his eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. With Jakobi Meyers missing the game with a concussion, the Raiders are thin at wide receiver. Las Vegas and Garoppolo will turn to Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Tre Tucker and tight end Austin Hooper the rest of the way in this one.

