Raiders WR Davante Adams being evaluated for a concussion following loss in Week 2 vs. Bills

Update: Adams is being evaluated for a concussion. The Raiders lost to the Bills in Week 2, but the garbage time injury to Vegas’ top wide receiver could have him in question for next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is being evaluated for a concussion after their loss to the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Update: Adams is heading to the locker room for further evaluation. This game is over, so we will look for an update from the team’s postgame press conference.

And Davante Adams has now been taken the locker room. Brutal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road taking on the Buffalo Bills. The game is getting out of hand on the scoreboard, but to add injury to insult, star wide receiver Davante Adams took a big helmet-to-helmet hit and is heading to the medical tent for evaluation. With the score the way it is, he is likely done for the day.

After a big Week 1 win, it’s been a bad second game of the season for Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 16 passes for only 185 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Adams brought in six of his eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. With Jakobi Meyers missing the game with a concussion, the Raiders are thin at wide receiver. Las Vegas and Garoppolo will turn to Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Tre Tucker and tight end Austin Hooper the rest of the way in this one.