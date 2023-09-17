 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zay Jones returns to game in 3rd quarter of Week 2 vs. Chiefs

Zay Jones returns to game despite a knee injury in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs with the ball during warm ups before a game against Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jones has returned to the game.

Zay Jones suffered a knee injury and has been taken to the locker room with six minutes left in the first half. He is officially questionable to return. The Jaguars lead the Chiefs 3-0, while Jones has not caught a pass yet.

Jones had a strong Week 1, catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jones, along with Calvin Ridley manned the outside while Christian Kirk was relegated to the slot. If Jones were to miss much time, Kirk would likely see more outside work, along with snaps and targets.

This matchup with the Chiefs has been marred with turnovers and what was supposed to be a high scoring game, so far, isn’t. Patrick Mahomes has just 82 yards passing and an interceptions, while Trevor Lawrence has 57 passing yards and a fumble.

More From DraftKings Network