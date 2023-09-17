Zay Jones returns to game in 3rd quarter of Week 2 vs. Chiefs

Update: Jones has returned to the game.

Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee) is back on the field to start the second half. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 17, 2023

Zay Jones suffered a knee injury and has been taken to the locker room with six minutes left in the first half. He is officially questionable to return. The Jaguars lead the Chiefs 3-0, while Jones has not caught a pass yet.

WR Zay Jones (knee) questionable to return. #Jaguars — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) September 17, 2023

Jones had a strong Week 1, catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jones, along with Calvin Ridley manned the outside while Christian Kirk was relegated to the slot. If Jones were to miss much time, Kirk would likely see more outside work, along with snaps and targets.

This matchup with the Chiefs has been marred with turnovers and what was supposed to be a high scoring game, so far, isn’t. Patrick Mahomes has just 82 yards passing and an interceptions, while Trevor Lawrence has 57 passing yards and a fumble.