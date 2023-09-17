 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts QB Anthony Richardson heads to locker room in Week 2 vs. Texans

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Houston Texans in Week 2. Dual threat quarterback Anthony Richardson already has two rushing touchdowns in the game, but was spotted heading into the medical tent. After a brief evaluation he was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation of an apparent injury.

Before the injury, Richardson was having a solid game. He was 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards and then added 35 yards on three carries with two touchdowns. It is his second career game, and came into this one off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his debut.

