Colts QB Anthony Richardson heads to locker room in Week 2 vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Houston Texans in Week 2. Dual threat quarterback Anthony Richardson already has two rushing touchdowns in the game, but was spotted heading into the medical tent. After a brief evaluation he was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation of an apparent injury.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was just taken to the locker room with team trainers. No report on what's wrong just yet. He did not take any hits on the last few plays to my knowledge. Stay tuned. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 17, 2023

Anthony Richardson heads to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/T03QqaiS4E — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Before the injury, Richardson was having a solid game. He was 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards and then added 35 yards on three carries with two touchdowns. It is his second career game, and came into this one off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his debut.