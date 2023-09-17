Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. returns to Week 2 matchup vs. Bengals

Update: Beckham has returned to the game for the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has exited today’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with an undisclosed injury. The veteran is being evaluated on the sideline after getting banged up on a reception. He hauled in three receptions for 29 yards prior to his exit in the first quarter.

OBJ is playing his second game with the organization and has already made a bigger impact than his debut in last week’s 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans. He was held to just one target in the first half and finished the game with two receptions for 37 yards. The veteran is making his return after missing the entire 2022 season due to an ACL tear he suffered while playing for the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56. The Ravens signed him in the offseason this past April and that was a move that helped coax quarterback Lamar Jackson into signing a long-term deal just a few weeks later.

We’ll keep you updated on OBJ’s status.