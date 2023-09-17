Seahawks WR DK Metcalf questionable to return with rib injury in Week 2 vs. Lions

Update: Metcalf is questionable to return with a rib injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Questionable (ribs). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 17, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL season. Seattle has had early injury trouble as Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed a few plays as he was getting evaluated for a leg injury. Now, DK Metcalf has been checked out in the medical tent and is walking to the locker room for further evaluation for a rib injury.

DK Metcalf is walking to the locker room. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 17, 2023

Before the injury, Metcalf had come down with both of his targets for 34 yards. If he cannot return, or at least while he is sidelined, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba, who was able to return, will take over as the primary targets for Smith.

Metcalf is playing in his fifth season with Seattle. His physicality and speed combo helped him rise to the top of the team’s depth chart as their top pass-catching option. In Week 1, he had only three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. It would be a big hit to the offense if he were to miss substantial time with the rib injury.