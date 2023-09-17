 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to field in Week 2 vs. Lions

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Update: Smith-Njigba has been spotted on the sideline and is reportedly looking to go back in.

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is heading into the medical tent with a supposed leg injury. Before the injury, he was able to bring in his lone target for seven yards. As long as he is sidelined, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will resume being the top options for quarterback Geno Smith.

