Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to field in Week 2 vs. Lions

Update: Smith-Njigba has been spotted on the sideline and is reportedly looking to go back in.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba helmet on, edge of sideline appearing ready to re-enter the game after being in the medical tent getting leg looked at on #Seahawks' sideline — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is heading into the medical tent with a supposed leg injury. Before the injury, he was able to bring in his lone target for seven yards. As long as he is sidelined, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will resume being the top options for quarterback Geno Smith.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the blue injury tent getting his leg looked at. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 17, 2023

