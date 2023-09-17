DeVante Parker injury: What status means for Week 2

The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night in Week 2 and the status for wide receiver DeVante Parker is still up in the air. The veteran has been dealing with a knee injury and was ruled out of last week’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and has been listed as questionable for Sunday night.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Considering that he’s been practicing all week, there is a good chance that he will be active and ready to make his season debut against his former team. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, meaning we won’t get official confirmation of his status until 6:50 p.m. ET. That puts any prospective fantasy manager in a tough spot as most of their other receiver options will have played by then.

If Parker does play, he will most likely operate as WR2 behind Kendrick Bourne. Bourne caught six of 11 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday and was notably present for 91% of New England’s offensive snaps. He’d most likely get a similar number of snaps as JuJu Smith-Schuster, who logged 43 snaps in his Pats debut last week. That means he’ll most likely get about 5-6 targets during the outing and already taking the time of this game into consideration, that not enough to justify putting him into your lineups for this week.

Miami enters this game as a 2.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 46.5. Parker’s potential inclusion into the offense shouldn’t have too much of an effect on the outcome of this contest as the more explosive Dolphin offense should be able to outgun the Pats and cover here.