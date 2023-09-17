DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 2

The outlook for DeAndre Hopkins this week isn’t looking good. The veteran wide receiver did not practice at all in the lead up to Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. The Tennessee Titans listed him as questionable on the official injury report, so we may not know his status until Sunday morning.

Kickoff for this game is at 1 p.m. ET, so you’ll at least have some time to adjust your plans if Hopkins was going to be in your lineup this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Hopkins led the Titans in targets last week, by a mile, with 13 looks from Ryan Tannehill. He caught seven of those passes for 65 yards. If he can’t go this week, Treylon Burks would likely see an uptick in targets, though his fantasy appeal would be limited mostly to a flex play. And if Hopkins can play, he’ll be a risky WR2. But given the likely target volume, it’d be hard to sit him unless you have better options.

Right now, the Titans are 2.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’d have a hard time covering if Hopkins is unable to play this week. The over on a 45.5 projected point total is certainly less appealing without Hopkins too.