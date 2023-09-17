CJ Stroud injury: What status means for Week 2

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud makes his first career appearance on the official injury report this week. The Houston Texans’ first year signal caller showed up on the injury report late in the week with a right shoulder issue, certainly a concerning one for a right-handed quarterback. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stroud is expected to play, which is good news for Houston. Though after taking five sacks last week against the Ravens, the Texans can hopefully do a better job of protecting him this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Stroud doesn’t have much appeal in fantasy football lineups, despite a more favorable matchup this week. Though he could be a decent streaming option in a game where the Texans are favored by one point. His backup, Davis Mills, is not someone to consider in fantasy lineups should Stroud be unable to take the field.

Houston’s certainly more appealing as a favorite in this one with Stroud in the lineup, though it’s really coin toss between these two teams, both of whom are starting rookie quarterbacks. The projected point total for this game is 39.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over feels reachable in this one, especially with Stroud in action.