Puka Nacua injury: What status means for Week 2

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with an oblique injury. He missed Thursday’s practice, but was able to get on the field for Friday’s session, working in a limited role. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report.

Despite the designation, head coach Sean McVay said late in the week that he expected Nacua to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Nacua led the way in the Rams’ passing game with Cooper Kupp on the injured reserve list to start the season. He was targeted 15 times in the opener last week, catching 10 passes for 119 yards. Right behind him was Tutu Atwell, catching six of eight for another 119 yards. If for some reason, Nacua can’t play, look for Atwell to slide into the WR1 role for the Rams, with more opportunities for Van Jefferson.

The 49ers are going to be a tough matchup for any Rams receiver, but Nacua has fantasy football appeal as a WR2 in DFS. And Atwell is a decent option for a flex spot or a third receiver in lineups.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point underdog, despite being at home. Nacua’s presence helps, but it’s going to be a tall order to close that gap against the Niners.