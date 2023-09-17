Breece Hall injury: What status means for Week 2

Breece Hall entered the season with lingering questions about just how effective he’d be coming off a torn ACL last season. It didn’t seem to be bothering him last week in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, where Hall rattled off 127 yards on 10 carries. However, the team said this week that Hall will still see a limited workload as they manage his return from a knee injury.

Hall is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week, though he is expected play. The Jets are on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys this week in a game that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

With Zach Wilson now their starting quarterback, the Jets are going to have to lean on their running backs. That means there’s plenty of fantasy football appeal for Hall and Dalvin Cook. The later will probably have an edge in overall touches, though both are suitable RB2 options or flex plays in DFS lineups this week.

As nine-point underdogs, the Jets are going to need all the help they can get against the Cowboys this week. Hall’s presence makes it a little easier to close that gap, but I’m not sure that’s going to be enough after what we’ve seen from the Cowboys so far.