Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 2

Travis Kelce wasn’t the only TE1 on the shelf last week. Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens also sat out his team’s season opener, but like his counterpart in Kansas City, Andrews should be good to go this week.

He’s been dealing with a quadriceps injury. But after two limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday this week, he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He is expected to play on Sunday when the Ravens travel to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Andrews is a plug-and-play TE1 in any fantasy football lineup, and he’s got a good matchup this week. He only played one game against the Bengals last season, but he picked up 89 yards and a touchdown on catches in that one. His return limits the fantasy value of backup Isaiah Likely to nil.

The Bengals are favored by three in this one, but with Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favored receiving option, back in the lineup, the Ravens certainly have a shot as underdogs here. The over on a projected point total of 46.5 is definitely more attractive with Andrews in the lineup too.