Greg Zuerlein injury: What status means for Week 2

UPDATE: Greg Zuerlein was downgraded to out, so he will be sidelined for Week 2 vs. the Cowboys. He wasn’t a great fantasy option anyway, and his replacement is not worth rostering this weekend.

Another week, another injury for the New York Jets. Kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a groin injury in practice on Thursday, and was forced to miss practice the next day. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s still an outside chance that Zuerlein could play this week. The team did not rule out that possibility, but they also spent Friday working out a handful of potential fill-in kickers in case Zuerlein can’t go this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

Zuerlein was a perfect three-for-three on field goals last week, and he made 30 of 37 last year for the Jets, including six of 11 attempts of 50 yards or more. It’s another blow for the Jets.

From a fantasy football perspective, you should avoid Zuerlein completely this week. Even with a chance of playing, it’s a difficult matchup that could be without many field goal attempts in the first place.

The Cowboys are favored by nine points in this one, and it’s certainly not going to be any easier for the underdogs without their kicker. The projected point total is sitting at just 38.5 points, and I’d be inclined to take the under on that.