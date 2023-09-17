Travis Kelce injury: What status means for Week 2

With a loss to start their season, the defending Super Bowl champs will be glad to have tight end Travis Kelce back in action this week. Kelce was able to practice in the lead up to this one, getting in work as a limited participant during all three sessions. The Kansas City Chiefs still listed him as questionable on the official injury report, but head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Kelce would suit up.

The Chiefs are on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

It was clear in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions that quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have used a sure-handed target like Kelce. His presence might have meant a different outcome. This week, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points, a solid bet with Kelce in the lineup. An over/under of 51 on that game is the highest projected point total of the week. It’s certainly more doable with Kelce playing.

Kelce is an obvious must-start player in fantasy football lineups this week. He’ll be a popular choice for DFS lineups after so many of the other top-tier tight ends struggled in the opening week of the season, or sat with injuries.