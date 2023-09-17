Christian Watson injury: What status means for Week 2

Wide receiver Christian Watson is one step closer to making his NFL regular season debut, but we may have to wait until Sunday morning to know whether or not that’s going to happen this week.

After missing last week’s opener, the Green Bay Packers listed the rookie as questionable on the official injury report for Week 2. He’s still dealing with a hamstring injury. However, Watson returned to practice on Friday in a limited role, getting in one session ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

If the Packers do active Watson for this game, it’s fair to ask whether or not he’ll be on a pitch count, which would limit his appeal in fantasy. When he’s healthy, Watson is expected to be quarterback Jordan Love’s top wide receiver.

If Watson can’t play, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed would have some appeal as a flex or WR3 in DFS leagues. Both players were targeted five times last week, with Doubs catching four passes for 26 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Reed catching two for 48 yards.

With Watson in the lineup, the Packers offense would be harder for Atlanta to defend, giving them some appeal as a two-point underdog in this one. The over on 40.5 would certainly be a little more attractive too.