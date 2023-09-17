Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 2

The Green Bay Packers could be without running back Aaron Jones in Week 2 for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones missed practice all week, and he ended up with a questionable designation on the official injury report.

Obviously, Jones doesn’t have to practice to play, so the team could just be taking extra caution by sitting him this week. In other words, we’ll probably have to wait until Sunday morning to know for sure whether or not Jones will play.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 2

If Jones can’t go, the Packers would lean on AJ Dillon. Jones typically leads Green Bay’s backfield committee, so without him, Dillon would have a heavy workload against a Falcons team that gave up 154 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers last week. Dillon would be a solid RB1 in DFS lineups if Jones sits out this week.

The Packers, who are traveling to Atlanta, are currently two-point underdogs to the Falcons in this one. I wouldn’t expect the line to move without Jones, but his absence could make the projected point total of 40.5 ever so slightly harder to reach in this one. You might consider betting the under here at -112.